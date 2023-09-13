75°
Latest Weather Blog
Three houses catch fire in City Park area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a vacant home caught fire and spread to two neighboring houses early Tuesday morning.
The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. 18th Street near Terrace Avenue.
Reports say no one was in any of the homes at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the vacant home is being considered a total loss. The other two homes suffered extensive damages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Son arrested, accused of murdering his 79-year-old father
-
EBR teacher arrested for sex crimes; text messages depict lewd meet-ups on...
-
Triple shooting leaves student dead at St. Helena high school
-
Several downtown businesses damaged in gun battle over the weekend
-
Major outage along Airline Highway amid reports of downed power lines