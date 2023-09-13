75°
Three houses catch fire in City Park area

Tuesday, October 10 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a vacant home caught fire and spread to two neighboring houses early Tuesday morning. 

The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. 18th Street near Terrace Avenue. 

Reports say no one was in any of the homes at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the vacant home is being considered a total loss. The other two homes suffered extensive damages. 

