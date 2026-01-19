45°
Three from Hammond killed in fiery crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish

3 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 4:17 PM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy and Abigail Whitam

PORT ALLEN — Three Hammond residents were killed in a Monday morning crash along I-10 eastbound in West Baton Rouge Parish, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said. 

According to LSP, the crash happened around 4 a.m. when a car drove into the woods and burst into flames after hitting a tree between the Grosse Tete and Lobdell exits in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

Troopers said that the driver, 20-year-old Kelvanisha Stanley, and passengers 19-year-old Kareem Felder and 20-year-old Jacoby Brumfield died in the fire.

LSP is investigating what led to the crash. 

