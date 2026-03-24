Special education teacher arrested for allegedly abusing 6-year-old student in Loranger

LORANGER — A special education teacher accused of physically abusing a student at Loranger Elementary School has been arrested, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was tipped off by school leadership about an incident between special education teacher Laura Tallo, 61, and a 6-year-old student. Through an investigation, deputies say they found multiple instances of Tallo allegedly abusing the child.

Tallo was removed from her position at the school, arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for simple battery to the infirm.