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Special education teacher arrested for allegedly abusing 6-year-old student in Loranger
LORANGER — A special education teacher accused of physically abusing a student at Loranger Elementary School has been arrested, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said a school resource officer was tipped off by school leadership about an incident between special education teacher Laura Tallo, 61, and a 6-year-old student. Through an investigation, deputies say they found multiple instances of Tallo allegedly abusing the child.
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Tallo was removed from her position at the school, arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for simple battery to the infirm.
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