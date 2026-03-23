Garrett Nussmeier "fully healthy" at LSU Pro Day

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continued his campaign to improve his NFL Draft stock at LSU's Pro Day. After a 2025 season plagued with an abdomen injury, Nussmeier has shined since the conclusion of his final season with the Tigers.

The draft prospect was named Senior Bowl MVP back in January, and showed up to his pro day workout looking like the 2024 version of himself that was viewed as a potential first round pick.