Partial lane closures planned this week along stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — Starting on Tuesday, there will be partial lane closures along a stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to officials, the closures will take place between Gail Drive and Jefferson Highway, and are expected to last through Friday.

The work is part of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sales Tax Street and Road Rehabilitation Program.

"Please plan ahead, expect delays and use caution in the area," officials said.