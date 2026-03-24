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Partial lane closures planned this week along stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard

2 hours 22 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 5:55 AM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Starting on Tuesday, there will be partial lane closures along a stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to officials, the closures will take place between Gail Drive and Jefferson Highway, and are expected to last through Friday.

The work is part of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sales Tax Street and Road Rehabilitation Program.

"Please plan ahead, expect delays and use caution in the area," officials said. 

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