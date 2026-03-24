LSU hosts networking event for business, communication, humanities, design students

BATON ROUGE - At LSU on Tuesday, students from four different colleges were able to network with professionals in their desired fields in the Student Union.

This included the Manship School of Mass Communication, College of Art & Design, E.J. Ourso College of Business and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Students in advertising, communications and related degrees got to meet with advertising and communication-based businesses to speak with them about opportunities in advertising, public relations, journalism, political communication, marketing, content creation, social media, graphic design, production and copywriting.

WBRZ had our own booth.

"Even if I don't receive an internship or any job, it's still just a great experience I get to receive from LSU and if I do get a job, that's obviously a plus, but connection is the most important part for everything," one student who attended the event said.

Another career fair for all majors will be held on March 31 at 10 a.m.