Delta suspending special services for members of Congress during TSA shutdown

WASHINGTON — Delta Airlines says it will suspend special privileges for members of Congress while government security agents work without pay.

In a statement, Delta said a funding shutdown's impact on TSA workers was making conditions difficult at the nation's airports.

"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta," the airline said. "Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

The airline's specialty services includes airport escorts and "red coat" concierge services. Delta said its special reservations line would remain open.

"Members of Congress will be treated as any passenger based on their respective SkyMiles status," the airline said.

Thousands of workers, including those with the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew Department of Homeland Security funding last month. Democrats are demanding major changes to federal immigration operations, particularly after two killings during ICE operations in Minnesota this year.