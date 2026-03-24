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LSU invites fans to 'Sweet Sendoff' to women's basketball team ahead of Sweet 16 matchup in Sacramento
BATON ROUGE — Fresh off a dominant 101-47 win over Texas Tech to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, the LSU women's basketball team is hosting a "Sweet Sendoff" ahead of the team's game against Duke on Friday in Sacramento.
The sendoff to the Kim Mulkey-led team is at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the PMAC Pad in front of LSU's arena.
During Sunday's last home game of the 2025-26 season, Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson each finished with 24 points, a combined score that eclipsed the entire Texas Tech team.
Johnson, who played her final game in the Maravich Center, also put up four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Friday's Duke-LSU game airs on ESPN at 9 p.m.
Sweet Sendoff ??— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 23, 2026
Join us on the PMAC Pad on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. before we depart for Sacramento and the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/DU4lb0XXE0
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