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Deputies looking for woman who stole $700 worth of candy
PORT ALLEN - Detectives say a woman walked into a convenience store with a trash bag and filled it with about $700 worth of candy before leaving.
The theft happened early Sunday morning at a store on Lobdell Highway, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The unidentified woman left in a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV driven by a man, according to deputies.
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The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the woman or the man to call detectives at (225) 382-5200.
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