80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for woman who stole $700 worth of candy

2 hours 23 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 4:16 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN -  Detectives say a woman walked into a convenience store with a trash bag and filled it with about $700 worth of candy before leaving.

The theft happened early Sunday morning at a store on Lobdell Highway, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified woman left in a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV driven by a man, according to deputies.

Trending News

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the woman or the man to call detectives at (225) 382-5200.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days