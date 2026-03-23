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Louisiana House passes bill to name proposed Mississippi River bridge after President Donald Trump
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana House passed a bill that would name a new Mississippi River bridge after President Donald Trump.
The bill passed 68 to 26 and now moves to the Senate.
An amendment added language requiring substantial federal funding by Jan. 20, 2029, before the name would be approved.
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The proposed bridge, the President Donald J. Trump Expressway, would connect La. 1 near Plaquemine and La. 30 near St. Gabriel.
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