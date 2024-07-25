Three arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Southern student after body was found in Mississippi

ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish deputies said Thursday that they arrested three suspects for allegedly conspiring to kill a former Southern University sophomore whose body was found shot in a body of water in western Mississippi.

Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., 21, Calajia Jack, 20, and Allyah Martin, 21, were all arrested on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Hollins was also charged with the possession of a machine gun, deputies said. They are also under investigation in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, where the shooting took place, deputies added.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said that his office found evidence that the trio conspired to lure Steven Harris to Wilkinson, Mississippi, where his body was found. Spillman said he believes Hollins used a Glock that was made into an automatic weapon to kill Harris.

"We’re aware that Mississippi authorities are pursuing charges in this case, however, we believe the plan to commit this crime was hatched here; and the initial phases leading up to Steven’s death began here in West Feliciana Parish," Spillman said.