Thousands without power after major outage in downtown Baton Rouge

2 hours 57 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 people are without power amid an extensive outage in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to Entergy, roughly 3,300 households were without power as of around 2:30 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage. 

It's the second major outage reported in the parish on Monday after multiple neighborhoods in the area of Staring Lane reported losing power that same morning. 

The power company did not immediately provide a timeline on when power might be restored.

