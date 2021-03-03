Thousands of SU football tickets up for grabs Saturday thanks to Phase 3 changes

BATON ROUGE – Just in time for Southern University's first and only home football game this spring, state regulations will allow more fans to sit in the stands.

Stadium capacity increased to 50 percent under the governor's Phase 3 guidelines. That means 6,000 extra tickets are now available for the game on Saturday.

“We’ll let people spread out, eat some popcorn and see what everyone loves in Louisiana: some football,” Director of Athletics Roman Banks said.

Tickets can be purchased online or fans can call the ticket box at Southern. Each one will be general admission, so no assigned seats, and cost $25.

“There will not be any game day sales. You need to buy the tickets in advance,” Banks said.

There is fear the relaxed restrictions may have come too close to kick off. Though he does expect a couple thousand additional fans to attend the game on Saturday.

“Since the statement has been released I have not seen tickets start multiplying and selling rapidly,” Banks said.

Fifty-percent capacity potentially puts 12,000 fans in attendance. Tailgating will still be banned before the game, and fans have to wear a mask in their seats. The Jags will be taking on Arkansas Pine Bluff. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.