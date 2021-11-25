Thousands attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheer on La's Celebration Gator float

NEW YORK - The world's largest parade kicked off at 9 a.m. (CST) Thursday, with thousands watching as 28 floats rolled down their traditional two-and-a-half mile trek in Manhattan, New York during the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Last year, the parade was scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

But this year, festivities returned to the iconic parade, as classic floats like Snoopy and Papa Smurf returned to the scene.

New floats also appeared in the lineup, such as Louisiana's Celebration Gator, featuring Academy Award-winning musical sensation Jon Batiste.

The Celebration Gator is a 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float that features a colorful street view of New Orleans French Quarter architecture, participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, and a team of stilt walkers.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said the float is intended to remind people around the nation that Louisiana is open to tourists.