Third suspect in fatal Baton Rouge shootings arrested

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department announced that a third suspect connected to the fatal shooting on Maplewood Drive has turned himself in.

Dominick Holliday turned himself in to Baton Rouge Police Sunday and was arrested for second Degree Murder in the Maplewood Drive homicide and Principal to Second Degree Murder for the Mills Avenue homicide.

Two others were arrested Saturday in connection to three fatal shootings that occurred this week.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Berkelin Scott and 20-year-old Kendric Francis were both arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Maplewood Drive , a fatal shooting on Mills Avenue, and an attempted murder and armed robbery on Tracy Avenue.

Francis was apprehended Friday evening in the 700 block of Airline Highway after he stole a rifle from an acquaintance and drove off. Scott was apprehended Saturday around noon in the 5100 block of Enterprise.

Scott was arrested by Baton Rouge Police on a theft-related warrant Friday.

Francis is charged with principal to second degree murder, principal to attempted second degree murder and armed robbery. Scott is charged with second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted first degree murder, and armed robbery.