Third person arrested after investigation into father, son dealing drugs near elementary school

PONCHATOULA - A third person was arrested in connection to the arrests of a father and son who deputies said dealt drugs near an elementary school, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Frederick Seymore, 32, was arrested following investigations into Troy “Jack” Jackson, 49, and his son Troy Jackson, Jr., 26.

According to TPSO, Jackson and Jackson, Jr., were dealing marijuana, synthetic marijuana and liquid opioids out of two Ponchatoula homes, one on East Rateau Road and the other on North 1st Street. The latter is near Tucker Memorial Elementary School, and is where deputies took the Jacksons into custody.

Seymore was connected to the home on East Rateau Road. He is a convicted felon who was out on bond for a rape arrest in St. John Parish.