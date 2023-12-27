49°
Thief steals truck carrying nearly $100k worth of ramen noodles

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 10:02 PM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA - Police in Georgia are looking for a thief who made off with a tractor trailer carrying nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles.

Deputies in Fayette County say the 53-foot truck packed with noodles was stolen about two weeks ago. The driver of the truck estimated there were $98,000 worth of noodles in the back, meaning almost 520,000 packs of ramen noodles were stolen.

According to WXIA, no arrests have been made so far.

