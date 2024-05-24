77°
Latest Weather Blog
Thibodaux man arrested for molesting child
LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities say a Thibodaux man was arrested Monday for molesting a juvenile.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office, 37-year-old Christopher Williamson of Thibodaux was arrested on Nov. 20th.
Troopers say the investigation into Williamson began over the weekend after an adult victim came forward with allegations of molestation that began 10 years ago.
At the time of the first incident, the victim was under the age of 13.
Detectives obtained a warrant for Williamson’s arrest and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age.
Trending News
His bond is set at $100,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU great Seimone Augustus introduced as asst. coach
-
NOAA: 2024 hurricane season outlook anticipates above-average activity
-
Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton...
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...
-
Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two...