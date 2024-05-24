Thibodaux man arrested for molesting child

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities say a Thibodaux man was arrested Monday for molesting a juvenile.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office, 37-year-old Christopher Williamson of Thibodaux was arrested on Nov. 20th.

Troopers say the investigation into Williamson began over the weekend after an adult victim came forward with allegations of molestation that began 10 years ago.

At the time of the first incident, the victim was under the age of 13.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Williamson’s arrest and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age.

His bond is set at $100,000.