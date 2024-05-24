77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thibodaux man arrested for molesting child

6 years 6 months 1 day ago Tuesday, November 21 2017 Nov 21, 2017 November 21, 2017 4:07 PM November 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities say a Thibodaux man was arrested Monday for molesting a juvenile.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office, 37-year-old Christopher Williamson of Thibodaux was arrested on Nov. 20th.

Troopers say the investigation into Williamson began over the weekend after an adult victim came forward with allegations of molestation that began 10 years ago.

At the time of the first incident, the victim was under the age of 13.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Williamson’s arrest and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age.

Trending News

His bond is set at $100,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days