'These upgrades will help us through this storm:' Parishes prepare for imminent rainfall

BATON ROUGE - Throughout the capitol region, emergency preparedness officials in different parishes are preparing for rainfall.

EBR MOHSEP Director Clay Rives said storm events bring people to Baton Rouge.

"When we have a hurricane, East Baton Rouge Parish triples in population, so our calls for service triple," Rives said. "We've had flooding in north Baton Rouge, we've had flooding in south Baton Rouge at different times, and of course, the 2016 flood, folks still remember that, most of our parish was underwater. I don't think this is one of those events, but certainly we're prepared if it is."

In Ascension Parish, OHSEP is bringing on new technology, including screens for following weather and camera systems to connect with state and federal agencies.

"A lot of these upgrades will help us through this storm, but we're also looking to continue training and upgrading for the future," Ascension Parish OHSEP Director Rachael Wilkinson said.

Officials said Ascension Public Works crews started clearing ditches and canals and inspecting pump stations this week, as well as preparing sandbag sites which have yet to open to the public.

"The East Bank has about 10 to 15 locations with these portable storage containers those will be notified to the public through our Office of Emergency Preparedness and media posts when those are activated. Currently, they are locked; they have prebagged sand in them. We will notify the public when they are available," Ascension Director of Drainage Capital Projects Ron Savoy said.

Savoy said there will be one additional sandbag location in Donaldsonville. Residents with questions regarding the weather are asked to call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.

The department also checked ongoing capital projects like the Laurel Ridge Levee Extension.

"The Laurel Ridge Levee Extension, there are flood structures in that levee, 7 flood structures in it," Savoy said. "If the need comes up to close those flood gate structures, they have an operations plan in place."

Officials remind people, there's still danger even after the storm threat passes.

"Keep the generators out of your garage, carbon monoxide poisoning is very dangerous," Livingston Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson said.

A list of sandbag locations can be found here.