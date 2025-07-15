Where to find sandbags ahead of this week's storms

Below is a list of places distributing sandbags ahead of rainstorms moving through south Louisiana later this week.

East Baton Rouge Parish

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds

BREC Alsen Park

BREC Baker Park

BREC Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park

BREC Flannery Road Park

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

BREC Lovett Road Park

BREC Memorial Stadium

Livingston Parish



Fire stations across Livingston Parish:

Station #1 – 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785

Station #3 – 34893 LA Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706

Station #5 – 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726

Station #9 – 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs, LA 70726

At the end of Ballpark Road in Walker, in large parking area. Limit of 25 bags

West Baton Rouge Parish



William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave, Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St, Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen

Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis

South Winterville Water Tower



Officials advise people to bring their own shovels.