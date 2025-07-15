93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Where to find sandbags ahead of this week's storms

1 hour 13 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 5:31 PM July 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Below is a list of places distributing sandbags ahead of rainstorms moving through south Louisiana later this week. 

East Baton Rouge Parish

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds
BREC Alsen Park
BREC Baker Park
BREC Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park
BREC Flannery Road Park
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park
BREC Lovett Road Park
BREC Memorial Stadium

Livingston Parish

Fire stations across Livingston Parish:
Station #1 – 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785??
Station #3 – 34893 LA Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706??
Station #5 – 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726??
Station #9 – 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs, LA 70726??

At the end of Ballpark Road in Walker, in large parking area. Limit of 25 bags

Trending News

West Baton Rouge Parish

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave, Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St, Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen
Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower

Officials advise people to bring their own shovels.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days