The search for EBR's next superintendent continues

BATON ROUGE- As the spring semester comes to a close, East Baton Rouge Parish School System is still on the hunt for a superintendent.

There will be community engagement campaigns along with virtual meetings, a luncheon and a fireside chat all starting Monday, May 6.

In January, former Superintendent Sito Narcisse and the EBR Schools parted ways. Adam Smith was recommended by the school board to step in as an interim replacement until they could permanently fill the position.

School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis said she hopes to have the job filled by mid-June.

"Our expiration date, or our legal expiration date would be July 23," Powell-Lewis said. "We don't want to push so closely on that window, but we know that a pretty comfortable timeline for us would be that mid part of June."

Powell-Lewis said advertisements will start being published as soon as the community engagement sessions are over. This allows residents to be heard by the school system, and allows the candidates to touch base on any topic they see fit.

Vice President Patrick Martin encourages everyone to attend the meetings, especially workers in the school system.

"Please come out. Share your opinion," Martin said. "Particularly if you're one of our employees. One of our teachers, cafeteria workers, or bus drivers."

Martin says in order to educate the children, the workplace environment must be functional. That can't happen if employees don't feel appreciated.

The plan is to have a new superintendent by the beginning of next school year.