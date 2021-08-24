78°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Polk Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 3rd grade at Polk Elementary School.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General opening specialized center for COVID antibody treatments
-
State employees should expect vaccine mandate or required testing in near future
-
Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison
-
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID shot; LSU to implement vaccine mandate soon
-
Parents upset over driving school's availability issues