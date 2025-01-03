55°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Chamberlin Elementary School

8 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 9:06 AM October 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 3rd grade at Chamberlin Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

