The perfect ending to the perfect season; The Tigers who won it all celebrate the season with a parade

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of LSU fans piled up on LSU's campus to celebrate with the Tigers for doing the unthinkable.

It was a Tiger Mardi Gras on Saturday Jan. 18 at LSU's campus. A sea of purple and gold drowned LSU's campus as fans were cheering and catching beads on the sidelines.

Following the parade fans filled up the PMAC to hear the The Tigers and coaches speak about their unforgettable season. Accomplishing a 15-0 season, LSU gaining a second Heisman player, winning the 2020 CFP National Championship, and visiting the White House has been a season that will go down in college football history.

Even though we are taught to think that there is no such thing as perfect the Tigers do the unthinkable and show that today was the perfect ending to the perfect season.