The Mallory bringing New Year's Eve revelry and a business boost to St. Francisville

SAINT FRANCISVILLE — With New Year’s Eve just days away, The Mallory in St. Francisville is preparing to welcome both residents and visitors for a night of festivities, entertainment and community celebration.

For more than ten years, the Mallory has hosted its New Year's Eve event, turning the small town into a popular year-end destination. Visitors come not only from Saint Francisville but also from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, making the celebration a regional draw.

“We also have a lot of people who come from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and they come and make it a whole destination so you can see all over Saint Francisville,” said Lauren Rainey, executive director of The Mallory.

Rainey says the event provides an economic boost for the town, bringing traffic to restaurants, shops and other local businesses.

“Anything that we do here in town brings, you know, a lot of people to town to where all the businesses in town are going to be able to benefit from that,” Rainey added.

This year, organizers expect attendance to surpass last year’s crowd of 350 people. The celebration is open to guests ages 18 and up and will feature two DJs, hors d’oeuvres from a local restaurant and even a mechanical bull for those seeking a little extra excitement.

Rainey also highlighted the benefits of the town’s walkable downtown, which allows guests to safely move between activities, a key consideration on New Year’s Eve.

“Everything is walkable, it’s very safe, and there’s a little bit of something for everybody. It’s a great destination if you want to keep everything in a small little community,” she said.

Despite Saint Francisville’s reputation as a quiet town, residents and visitors are ready to celebrate in style.

“Saint Francisville might be a quiet town, but they know how to have a good party,” Rainey said.

The event also provides a chance to reflect on the past year while looking ahead to 2026.

“It’s a good opportunity to celebrate all that happened in 2025, but also cheers to all that can happen and all that is coming,” Rainey said.

The Mallory’s New Year’s Eve celebration begins in the early evening and continues through midnight, offering a safe, community-focused way for residents and visitors to welcome the new year while supporting local businesses.

