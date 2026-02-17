The making of Mardi Gras floats

PLAQUEMINE - While thousands line the streets during Mardi Gras season, the work behind the celebration had already been underway for months inside the Comogo Floats warehouse.

The owner, Earl Comeaux, has been building floats since 2014 and says the business began after his sister wanted to create a nighttime parade in their community. After renting floats from New Orleans for the first two years, Comeaux said they realized if the parade was going to continue, they would need to build their own.

Float building became a family effort as Comeaux gets to work alongside his brother and his daughter. The company supplies floats to around 30 parades from October through March. A Comogo Float can range from $20,000 to $60,000.

While paradegoers may have only seen the finished floats for a few hours, the hard work behind each theme and design begins after St. Patrick’s Day. Comogo Floats play a key role in bringing Mardi Gras celebrations to life across the region.