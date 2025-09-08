74°
The Louisiana's Old Governor's Mansion hosted Fall Into History
BATON ROUGE - The Old Governor's Mansion celebrated the arrival of autumn with its “Fall Into History” event.
There was live music, food trucks, and seasonal treats from local businesses. Visitors could tour the mansion and view rare artifacts as part of the free first Sunday initiative. The East Baton Rouge Library was in attendance to do story times with children. Arts and crafts were available while learning about Louisiana history.
Admission to the Old Governor's Mansion is free. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
