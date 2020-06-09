The Jambalaya Park Pool in Gonzales reopens, Tuesday

The Jambalaya Park Pool in Gonzales Photo: Facebook

GONZALES - After months of closure due to the global health crisis, The Jambalaya Park Pool in Gonzales will reopen Tuesday, June 9, with updated Phase 2 Guidelines for "Controlled Recreational Swimming."

The new guidelines are as follows:

-Max number of patrons inside the facility at any time will be 50.

-All children under 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is at least 18 years old,

-The pool will open two sessions per day, the first session is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the second is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Patrons will be able to purchase a session pass for $5 per person, which is usable only for one session, meaning patrons cannot use the same pass for the morning and afternoon session.

-There will be a one hour cleaning period between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and all patrons will be required to leave the facility with all of their belongings. Staff will sanitize touchpoints during this time.

-The splash park and spray features will remain closed, per the Governor's order.

-In-water activities that could reasonably result in physical contact or less than 6 feet of distancing between patrons who live in different households shall not be allowed.

-The pool park is unable to offer season passes, party rentals, or groups larger than 10 people.

-No adult over 18 years of age may accompany more than 5 children under 15 years of age to the pool.

The staff will have full control over the crowd and all persons within the facility.

Pool officials ask for everyone to respect the lifeguards as they enforce state guidelines, and anyone who does not follow the rules will be asked to leave without a refund.

Additionally, pool officials welcome family swim time but ask that patrons avoid community congregation and large groups.

Click here for more information on The Jambalaya Park Pool in Gonzales.