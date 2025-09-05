Latest Weather Blog
THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Scotlandville High Principal placed on leave after student fight on campus
BATON ROUGE — Scotlandville Magnet High School Principal Paul Jackson, who has worked at the school for more than a decade, was put on administrative leave Friday after a fight at the school, sources told WBRZ.
The students involved in the fight are also being disciplined, sources added.
The Investigative Unit was shown a video of the fight from last week, which depicts several students attacking a female student.
An East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesperson said the fight "does not define our school, and we remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and academically enriching environment for all."
"We want to be unequivocally clear: Violence of any kind has no place in our schools, and we strongly condemn the actions that took place," the spokesperson said. "We recognize that this incident has drawn public scrutiny; however, it is not representative of the incredible students, dedicated educators, and supportive staff who make up the Scotlandville High School community."
In January, Jackson was named the regional Principal of the Year by Magnet Schools of America.
