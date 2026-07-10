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The Grove Student Housing opens near Southern University as part of District 2 revitalization push
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for The Grove Student Housing, a new living complex near Southern University.
Councilman Anthony Kenney described The Grove as a major investment in the Scotlandville community, expanding housing opportunities for Southern students while supporting economic growth in District 2.
"This development is another step forward for Scotlandville and North Baton Rouge," Kenney said. "By investing in student housing, we're strengthening our community, supporting Southern University and creating momentum for future development."
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The new housing complex is located at 9331 Scenic Highway.
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