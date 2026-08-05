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Joe Burrow Foundation back-to-school event returns to Baton Rouge

1 hour 31 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 10:39 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of families gathered at the Elite Training Academy on Burbank for a back-to-school event hosted by the Joe Burrow Foundation.

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The nonprofit brought together school supplies, resources and haircuts all in one place. Organizers set out to help 1,500 kids get ready for the school year.

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