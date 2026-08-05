78°
Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow Foundation back-to-school event returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of families gathered at the Elite Training Academy on Burbank for a back-to-school event hosted by the Joe Burrow Foundation.
Trending News
The nonprofit brought together school supplies, resources and haircuts all in one place. Organizers set out to help 1,500 kids get ready for the school year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George...
-
Railroad Avenue building originally constructed in 1895 sold in Donaldsonville, reports say
-
Construction begins on $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project
-
1 dead after crashing into dump truck along La. 67 in Zachary,...
-
2une In Previews: 4th Annual Educator Supply Giveaway coming to Southern University...
Sports Video
-
Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
-
LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp