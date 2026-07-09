New, privately-owned student residence addressing housing shortage among Southern University students

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, community leaders will officially open The Grove, a new privately owned student housing residence for Southern University students in Scotlandville.

Owner Brigette Patterson says she wanted to make a positive impact in the area with the new complex.

"We actually saw that they were trying to make new changes to Scotlandville. It's not far away from our home, so we just decided to come in this area. We wanted to build up the community as well,” Patterson said.

The Grove is along Scenic Highway, which Councilman Anthony Kenney says is a perfect location.

"This project is allowing students to stay almost five minutes from the university, within walking distance from the university, within driving distance. But, most importantly, they don't have to travel to the other side of Baton Rouge while they go to Southern University, to their studies," Councilman Kenney said.

For the last five years, more than 8,000 students have enrolled at Southern University. Yet, the school can only house about 2,100. This housing shortage has left many students to seek living accommodations off-campus. However, there aren’t many off-campus options near campus. Most students end up living in South Baton Rouge, near LSU, because there are more options.

"We noticed that Southern University doesn't have very much housing for the students; we thought that adding on would be an addition for the students. That's what we wanted to do with the property," Patterson said

Not only is The Grove helping to fight the shortage, but it’s also addressing a blight problem.

"Projects like this take those rehabilitated homes, not only address blight in the area but also revitalize the look of homes in the area and investing in homes in the community. Compared to LSU, an immediate area where they have for acreage to build up," Kenney said. "We just want to build what's here already."

The girls-only residence houses up to six students. Each room comes with a private entry keypad lock, a bed and a desk. Those interested in applying to live at The Grove can click here.