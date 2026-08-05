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Pointe Coupee Parish school board breaks ground on new office in New Roads
NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Parish school board members broke ground on a new office this evening.
The new building will be constructed at the former site of LaBarre Elementary School in New Roads, which was torn down for the project.
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The school board has been operating out of a temporary building for the last 18 years. Construction is expected to wrap up by the fall of 2027.
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