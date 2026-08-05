Pointe Coupee Parish school board breaks ground on new office in New Roads

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Parish school board members broke ground on a new office this evening.

The new building will be constructed at the former site of LaBarre Elementary School in New Roads, which was torn down for the project.

The school board has been operating out of a temporary building for the last 18 years. Construction is expected to wrap up by the fall of 2027.