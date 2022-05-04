Latest Weather Blog
The family of Devin Page Jr. still looking for answers 22 days after toddlers death
BATON ROUGE- The family of Devin Page Jr. is frustrated.
"I'm pissed, I'm angry, I'm, I'm broken," Tye Toliver, Devin's mother, said earlier Wednesday.
She says the last 22 days since her son was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping have been painful for her and her family. She says she has had problems sleeping and eating and wants justice for her son.
Toliver also says she is upset that other kids and innocent people continue to get gunned down in Baton Rouge after her sons death. She wants change.
"I honestly say somebody has to do they jobs you know somebody has to do something to stop this or its going to continue to happen someone is going to get hurt if nobody puts a stop to it. It needs to stop," Toliver said.
She is at the point where she is ready to move out of Baton Rouge.
"We're taking the first flight out of here because this community is unsafe. It's not a day that goes by that someone doesn't get killed. Everyday someone is killed or getting killed," Toliver said.

She also is hoping people with information that can lead to an arrest to come forward. She also has this message for the killer.
"If you watching this turn yourself in, you know the sooner the better because I hope you don't think you're getting away with this because you're not. It's coming, justice is coming," Toliver said.

