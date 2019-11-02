The Chill Continues

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies tonight, as another chilly evening is ahead. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s around 10 PM, on their way to an overnight low of 40° with calming winds out of the north. High pressure continues its reign over the area on Sunday, keeping skies sunny and conditions dry. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, as we break into the 50s around 10 AM. Highs will peak near 64° with light winds out of the northeast.

Up Next: Sunny through the remainder of the weekend, but changes will occur during the beginning part of the workweek. Temperatures, moisture, and clouds will be increasing and leading to showers Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not anticipating any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A dry cold front that encroached into the Gulf States has reinforced the already strong high pressure that extends across the entire East Coast. The strong and stacked low near the Great Lakes has allowed for a steady stream of cold, Canadian air to funnel from the Dakotas through the plains and into the southeast of the country. The surface high will slide east over the Tennessee Valley today, which will provide a more western flow from Texas to Florida through Tuesday. This surface high will continue to track east in order to slowly increase moisture Tuesday and Wednesday. This will warm high temperatures back into the 70s, but also prime the atmosphere for an approaching cold front on Thursday to provide scattered showers and storms.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

