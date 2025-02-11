The Bridge Center for Hope's fourth anniversary providing crisis care to East Baton Rouge Parish residents

Baton Rouge, LA (February 11, 2025) — The Bridge Center for Hope, Louisiana's first-ever crisis receiving center, is proud to mark its fourth anniversary of providing essential crisis care services to East Baton Rouge Parish residents facing mental health and substance use challenges.

With one in five adults in the U.S. affected by a mental health disorder, the demand for mental health and substance use treatment continues to grow. The Bridge Center has made significant strides in addressing this rising need, but there is still an urgent need for greater community education on the importance of crisis stabilization—how it works, when it's needed, and how to access care in times of behavioral health emergencies.

“Mental health or substance use crises take many forms and impact anyone, regardless of their age, background, or situation. Such experiences may lead individuals to feel powerless, unable to care for themselves, or even at risk of harm,” says Executive Director Charlotte Claiborne. "This is why we not only offer vital services but also strive to educate the public on recognizing when and how to seek crisis care.”

Since its opening in February 2021, The Bridge Center has become a vital community resource, operating 24/7 to ensure immediate access to professional care for individuals in crisis.

“Anyone over the age of 18 can access our facility any time, day or night. We have two entry points—one for the general public through the lobby and another for law enforcement and first responders, who can bring individuals in crisis here instead of the parish prison or an overcrowded emergency room,” says Claiborne. “With an average response time of under five minutes, we provide immediate support to allow first responders to return to their duties quickly and safely. In many ways, the Bridge Center provides similar services as those found in an emergency room for mental health or substance use crises without being classified as a hospital.”

In the past four years, The Bridge Center has greatly expanded its outreach, collaborating with community organizations, first responders, and local leaders to raise awareness about crisis care. These efforts have helped break down barriers to treatment and ensure people know where to turn when they or a loved one need help.

To date, the Bridge Center has served over 11,000 individuals in crisis, providing the essential care and support needed to restore stability and hope. Its services include crisis observation, short-term psychiatric care, medication-assisted treatment, withdrawal management, and detoxification.

“Our mission goes beyond providing immediate crisis care—we aim to educate, advocate, and create lasting pathways to treatment for individuals in need,” says Claiborne. “The more our community understands crisis stabilization and the available resources, the better equipped we are to support those in need and prevent crises before they escalate.”

The Bridge Center for Hope facility is located at 3455 Florida Street. For more information, call 225-256-6604 or visit https://brbridge.org.