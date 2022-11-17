54°
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
BATON ROUGE- Is the New Orleans Saints season over after their 20-10 lost to the Steelers? What will the team do from here?
Sports2's Corey Rholdon, ESPN Radio's Matt Musso, and Chris Lunkin breaks it down on this weeks Black and Gold Report.
