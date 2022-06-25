The Bayou Cat Crew helping strengthen fan and athlete engagement from NIL

BATON ROUGE - Saturday at Walk On's on Burbank, former Georgia and All-SEC quarterback Aaron Murray held an NIL platform focused on building relationships between athletes and fans called the 'Players Lounge.'

"When you buy into this, this, essentially community, you get access to all these events," Murray said. "We're all about creating experiences for everyone."

The fan engagement site became an instant success at Georgia. So, Murray brought it to LSU creating the Bayou Cat Crew, made up of some of LSU's best athletes.

"The LSU fan base is the best fan base in the country," Tigers pitcher Blake Money said. "He thought that it'd be an extreme opportunity for us to get involved with our fans," Money said.

"When I was young, I wanted to see the LSU players, so now this is coming to reality," LSU safety Sage Ryan said.

"They make us feel important all the time. So we want to be able to give back and make them feel important," Money said.

Not only is it a good opportunity for fans to me players, but also for athletes to make money themselves.

"Our players in Georgia gotten right around $350,000 through the program. And right now through LSU, we're looking to match that here the next few weeks," Murray said.