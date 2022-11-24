Thanksgiving recipes straight from Houmas House

Need a last-minute recipe? We've got you covered with instructions on how to make some classic Thanksgiving dishes, straight from Houmas House in Darrow.

Pumpkin and Lump Crab Bisque

Makes 8 servings

2 cups canned pumpkin puree

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

1/4 cup butter

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1/2 cup onions, minced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, minced

1/2 cup flour

2 quarts chicken broth

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup heavy whipping cream

salt and pepper to taste

In a heavy-bottom saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onions and bell pepper and sauté 3 - 5 minutes. Slowly sprinkle in flour while stirring constantly. Once the flour is well blended, add pumpkin, blend well then add stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring to incorporate. Continue until all has been added. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer and add nutmeg and season to taste using salt and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes then add heavy whipping cream and jumbo lump crabmeat. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Additional stock may be added to thin soup to your liking.

Thanksgiving Leftover Fried Mashed Potato Balls

Serves 4

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup diced cooked turkey meat

½ cup diced ham

2/3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. thinly sliced green onions

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 egg, beaten

1 1/3 c. panko bread crumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes with turkey, ham, cheddar, green onions, and garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper. Stir until all ingredients are incorporated. Place eggs and panko in separate shallow bowls. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop 1” to 2” balls of mashed potato mixture. Roll into a ball in your hands, then dredge first in egg and then

in panko. Repeat until all mashed potatoes are used. Heat 3” of oil in a large cast iron skillet until the candy thermometer reads 375°. Fry potato balls in batches until golden on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and

season immediately with more salt.

Rustic Cranberry Tart

Serves 12

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

2 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup sliced almonds

2 large eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar

In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, 1 cup sugar and almonds. Transfer to a greased 11-in. tart pan with a removable bottom. Place on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, butter, extract and remaining sugar. Beat in flour just until

moistened. Spread evenly over berries. Bake at 325° for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in a pan on a wire rack. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.