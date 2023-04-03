76°
Texas Ranger and former LSU baseball player taken to hospital after getting hit in the face by pitch
DALLAS - Texas Ranger and former LSU Tiger Josh Smith was taken to a hospital mid-game Monday night after being hit in the face by a pitch.
The left fielder was hit in the right side of his jaw while batting in the third inning. The rangers have not released any information on Smith's condition.
Yikes, Josh Smith just took an 89 MPH pitch to the jaw pic.twitter.com/UUVfmjQeN4— Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) April 4, 2023
Smith is a Baton Rouge native who played for Catholic High and LSU before getting drafted in 2019 to the New York Yankees.
