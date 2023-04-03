76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas Ranger and former LSU baseball player taken to hospital after getting hit in the face by pitch

Monday, April 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DALLAS - Texas Ranger and former LSU Tiger Josh Smith was taken to a hospital mid-game Monday night after being hit in the face by a pitch. 

The left fielder was hit in the right side of his jaw while batting in the third inning. The rangers have not released any information on Smith's condition. 

Smith is a Baton Rouge native who played for Catholic High and LSU before getting drafted in 2019 to the New York Yankees. 

