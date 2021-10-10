Texas A&M upset No. 1 ranked Alabama

Photo: A&M Football

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M ended a 19-game losing streak to the University of Alabama Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Aggies got out to an early lead over the Crimson Tide, ending the first quarter 17-7.

Bama quarterback Bryce Young was barely out played by Zach Calzada. Both quarterbacks were responsible for three touchdowns and one interception each, and even though Young had nearly 100 more passing yards than Calzada, the Aggie quarterback had a 66 percent completion rate.

Alabama outworked the Aggies, leading in rushing yards and passing yards, but A&M hit a walk-off field goal in the final seconds of the game to win 41-38 at home.