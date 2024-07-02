Tenant evicted after moving out, eviction preventing him from moving into new place

BATON ROUGE - One man was evicted after he moved out of his apartment and now months later the landlord is hitting him up for rent and late fees.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority tells 2 On Your Side that because Kentrell Valentine did not put in writing that he'd be moving out of his apartment, his apartment manager went ahead and filed an eviction after he had cleaned up and left.

It's something that has cost Valentine his independence.

"I mopped and swept and cleaned everything out," Valentine said.

Last December, Valentine made a choice for his own safety. He went to the EBRPHA and told them he'd be vacating his apartment at Kelly Terrace in Baton Rouge.

"They started breaking into my vehicle, I heard gunshots," Valentine said.

With crime too close to home, Valentine moved out of his apartment the first week of the year. On Jan. 9, 2024, Valentine visited the EBRPHA on North Boulevard to drop off his key and a written note explaining why he was leaving. The key nor the note was accepted.

"Everything then just went downhill," Valentine said.

Two weeks ago, after filling out an application at a new apartment complex, Valentine learned he had been evicted from Kelly Terrace. There is an $834.50 charge and an eviction on his credit report. The charge consists of rent for January and February, late fees and an eviction filing fee.

After speaking with the Kelly Terrace Community Manager, the EBRPHA says there were still items inside Valentine's unit and that is why the key was not accepted.

Before leaving his apartment, Valentine took detailed photos. In one of the pictures is a lawn chair that he left behind because it was there when he moved in.

"That's why I left it there, that was the only thing there in the whole apartment," he said.

Under the lease agreement, Valentine was to provide a written 30-day notice should he wish to move. He never wrote it, so he's in a tough spot today.

Valentine is disabled and cannot work. He lives on a fixed income and is searching for a safe place he can afford to live.

The EBRPHA says if Valentine pays the outstanding balance they can provide a letter showing the money has been paid.