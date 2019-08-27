Temporary barge in Bayou Chene removed; waterway now open to marine traffic

Photo: Chip Kline

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The temporary barge placed in Bayou Chene has been removed.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard in Houma, the barge was removed Monday night.

#ProjectSuccess? The Bayou Chene barge has been removed and marine traffic is now open! The project protected a multi-parish region during #FloodFight2019 and held back +4' of surge during #HurricaneBarry. Work begins this year to install the permanent barge structure. pic.twitter.com/c792pPosMm — LouisianaCPRA (@LouisianaCPRA) August 27, 2019

The barge was put in the water when officials thought they were going to open the Morganza Spillway. It was to act as a temporary flood control structure to keep backwater flooding in the Atchafalaya Basin from entering Assumption, St. Martin and parts of St. Mary parishes.

On June 6, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they weren't going to open the spillway.