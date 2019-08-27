90°
Temporary barge in Bayou Chene removed; waterway now open to marine traffic

Tuesday, August 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Chip Kline

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The temporary barge placed in Bayou Chene has been removed.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard in Houma, the barge was removed Monday night.

The barge was put in the water when officials thought they were going to open the Morganza Spillway. It was to act as a temporary flood control structure to keep backwater flooding in the Atchafalaya Basin from entering Assumption, St. Martin and parts of St. Mary parishes.

On June 6, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they weren't going to open the spillway.

