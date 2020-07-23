Teens playing with gun caused deadly shooting Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. officials responded to the 5800 block of W. Rio Drive near Greenwell Street.

When officials arrived on the scene the victim was already deceased.

In an update later, authorities revealed the shooting involved a group of teenagers playing with a gun. A 14-year-old was killed and three teenagers were arrested. Click HERE for the breaking news story.