Family reacts to new information in Swan Ave shooting

BATON ROUGE - The family of Diellon Daniels reacted to the news BRPD arrested two more men in connection to the Swan Avenue shooting in late November.

On Nov. 27, Diellon Daniels was killed in a car leaving a barber shop on the corner of Swan and Kingfisher Avenue. Two of Diellon's siblings were also hurt, but they have since been released from the hospital.

Erica Rayford is the grandmother of Diellon Daniels. She said she keeps expecting Daniels to run through her front door.

"He wasn't just one that you can forget easily, even in the neighborhood. He's going to make himself known," Rayford said.

Rayford believes her family was not the target.

"I was told it was somebody else and my babies got caught up in the crossfire with the wrong car," Rayford said.

Rayford said the family is keeping Daniels' spirit alive.

"We talk about him a lot, we share the things Dilleon did," Rayford said. "I feel like I'm on a treasure hunt with things with Dilleon. Picking up toys, a sock here, a jacket there."

Rayford said she is able to remember and cherish Daniels because he left her many voicemails.

"Even if his final day, the phone call that he made letting me know he was going to get his haircut. I can hold onto those things," Rayford said.

On Thursday, BRPD arrested Yancey Jarrell Jr. in connection with the shooting. On Friday, BRPD arrested Tremell Harris. Rayford said she does not know either of these men. However, she does know Kendrick Profit who was arrested Tuesday.

"My niece has a child with him," Rayford said.

Rayford said she wants to know why the families of these men have not reached out.

"I would love to know or even hear from their families, no one has reached out at all and that was something that I would like to know... Why?" Rayford said. "It's unanswered questions that I would love to get answers to, just to hear. Just to get a sense, a feeling if there's any remorse at all. Eight-years-old? It's not easy."