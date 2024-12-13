59°
Report: Buc-ee's buys 42 acres for store in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - Buc-ee's will open its first south Louisiana store in Lafayette, according to The Advocate.
The convenience store chain purchased 42 acres at the northeast corner of I-10 and Louisiana Avenue. The total sale price was not disclosed.
The Lafayette store could be the first Buc-ee’s location in Louisiana by the time it opens, as another is currently being built in Ruston that has a timeframe of mid-2026.
