Report: Buc-ee's buys 42 acres for store in Lafayette

Credit to Buc-ee's.

LAFAYETTE - Buc-ee's will open its first south Louisiana store in Lafayette, according to The Advocate.

The convenience store chain purchased 42 acres at the northeast corner of I-10 and Louisiana Avenue. The total sale price was not disclosed.

The Lafayette store could be the first Buc-ee’s location in Louisiana by the time it opens, as another is currently being built in Ruston that has a timeframe of mid-2026.