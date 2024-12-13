Gonzales resident keeps Christmas magic alive with letters from Santa

GONZALES - Time is ticking for children who still need to send their letters to Santa Claus, as Christmas quickly approaches and they can do so in Gonzales on Purpera Ave.

Sheree Taillon is working hard this Christmas season, with back and forth phone calls to the big man in the north pole to go through each and every child's letter to Santa.

"Some of the things they ask for, we're letting the elves know they were trying to get it on the sleigh Christmas night, and make sure to go to bed early and leave out some cookies for Santa," Taillon said.

For the last five years she's been collecting children's letters in this mailbox on 1732 S. Purpera Ave, and responding on behalf of Santa to let the kids know if they were naughty or nice this year. It's been a tradition for families since 2019.

"I swear they think they're at the north pole, because they are so excited to get out of the car, parents are like hang on, I want to take a picture, they are tripping over themselves to get to the mailbox as quickly as possible," Taillon said.

Everyone who drops off their letters in Santa's mailbox will get a response back about a week later. Each letter is personalized and given special care and love when crafted.

"Of course we don't make any promises, I don't know if Santa's gonna bring you an iPhone, an iPad, an Apple Watch and a camera," Taillon said.

Last year Taillon says they received around 760 letters, and the most they've gotten was 960. She says the joy from the children is why she does it.

"I just love seeing Christmas through the eyes of a child, it's just incredible to read these letters," Taillon said. "You know they say I love you Santa you know they're really excited, and that is just amazing to experience."

The deadline to send in a letter is December 20th.