59°
Latest Weather Blog
Assistant coach at Lutcher High School arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery
LUTCHER - An assistant coach at Lutcher High School was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.
Dwayne Thomassee, 50, was arrested Friday after two teenage victims reported incidents that occurred between August and November 2024. Those incidents were reported earlier this month.
Trending News
Thomassee was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tire shop stacks tires so high it blocks neighbor's view, blight court...
-
EBR School District hosting mid-year hiring event this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Voice actor for Scooby Doo, man behind 'Leatherface' hosting...
-
EBRSO: Man arrested after Zachary drug bust; meth, cocaine, body armor amongst...
-
New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge