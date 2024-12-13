Assistant coach at Lutcher High School arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery

LUTCHER - An assistant coach at Lutcher High School was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dwayne Thomassee, 50, was arrested Friday after two teenage victims reported incidents that occurred between August and November 2024. Those incidents were reported earlier this month.

Thomassee was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. This is an ongoing investigation.