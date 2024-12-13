59°
Assistant coach at Lutcher High School arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, sexual battery

1 hour 47 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 5:25 PM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LUTCHER - An assistant coach at Lutcher High School was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dwayne Thomassee, 50, was arrested Friday after two teenage victims reported incidents that occurred between August and November 2024. Those incidents were reported earlier this month.

Thomassee was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. This is an ongoing investigation.

