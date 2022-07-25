Teenagers taking time out of their summer to give back to those in need

BATON ROUGE - Fourteen and fifteen-year-olds from First United Methodist Church worked in the hot sun Sunday afternoon, caulking and painting a home along North Acadian Thruway.

"Just trying to help the community with one good deed at at time," 14-year-old Nicholas Zeringue said. "It's just trying to be selfless in a selfish world. It teaches us good life lessons, morals."

The teenagers are part of the church's 225 Revive program, which involves hundreds of youngsters repairing dozens of homes for people who cannot afford to pay.

"We're all friends here. It's fun and we're putting in some work here," 15-year-old Max Mahaffey said. "Makes me feel great to help others out."

Homeowner Gladys Herman, who the teenagers do not even know, was delighted for the help.

"I was elated, I was very happy," Herman said.

Herman says the teenagers are a God-send. She said she doesn't know what would have happened if they didn't show up.

"We don't know. We wouldn't be able to get it fixed, because we have no money," Herman said.

The teens are making repairs that would cost Herman and her husband hundreds of dollars, possibly more, with all the materials needed.

"It's more about the work we get to do. It's the relationships with the people that we get to work with and alongside. It's better for our lives and for Baton Rouge," youth minister Kale Wetekamm said.

Once the youngsters finish repairs on this house, it will mark the 12th home they have fixed this summer.