Teenager's shooting death under investigation

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating the weekend shooting death of a teenager but had not conclusively settled on the manner in which the young man was killed.

The gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted but the circumstances surrounding how and why the 14-year-old pulled the trigger are still cloudy.

“[Detectives] are still trying to make a determination,” a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said Monday. “This incident remains under investigation.”

The shooting happened Saturday evening at a house on Prescott near Hazelwood.

Other teenagers were in the home at the time, sources told WBRZ, and were interviewed then released by responding officers.

